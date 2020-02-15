Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts predict that Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. Alkermes reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 55,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 548.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,172. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

