Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.63. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $16.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $24.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.27.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $534.89. 657,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,967. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $335.53 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.