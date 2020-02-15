Zacks: Analysts Expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to Announce $2.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) to post $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 to $3.63. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $13.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $16.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $24.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charter Communications.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $534.89. 657,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,967. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $335.53 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $506.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.