Zacks: Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce earnings per share of $2.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.03 to $10.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.85.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $245.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.60 and a 200-day moving average of $225.28. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $245.20.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after buying an additional 1,280,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after purchasing an additional 546,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

