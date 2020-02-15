Zacks: Analysts Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $345.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $347.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.00 million. Interface posted sales of $337.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Interface.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $956.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Interface has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,862,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Interface by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interface by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 247,756 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Interface by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after acquiring an additional 137,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Interface by 43.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 221,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

