Zacks: Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to Post $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. Littelfuse reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CL King raised their price target on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $184.73 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $115,697.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,358 shares of company stock worth $14,147,565. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 652.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 35.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

