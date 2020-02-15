Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MD. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in MEDNAX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. 1,437,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,074. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEDNAX (MD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.