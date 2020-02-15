Zacks: Analysts Expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect that Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medicl.

A number of research firms recently commented on PROF. Raymond James raised Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medicl in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PROF traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 33,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,333. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52. Profound Medicl has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medicl in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

