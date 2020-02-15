Zacks: Analysts Expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) to post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Varonis Systems posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

VRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $420,255.00. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,837.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 338,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $93.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

