Zacks: Analysts Set $40.00 Target Price for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Mueller Industries’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mueller Industries an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $729,763.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,658 shares in the company, valued at $15,930,032.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 1,142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.68. 92,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,976. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

