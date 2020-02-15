Zacks: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 198 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,279. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 90,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,777,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

