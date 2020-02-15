Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $303.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $303.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.55 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $351.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $880,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after buying an additional 137,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. 708,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,940. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $836.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.08. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

