Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s earnings. Dominion Energy reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dominion Energy.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.46. 2,878,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,724,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,230,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dominion Energy (D)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.