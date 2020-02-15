Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Vereit reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vereit.

VER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. 9,891,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,654,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the fourth quarter worth $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

