Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Hold

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TCPC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

TCPC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. 193,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,045. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.