Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

CCR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of CCR opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.60%. CONSOL Coal Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

