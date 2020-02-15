Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of LendingTree have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Earnings estimate have remained stable ahead of the company's fourth-quarter results. Further, it has a disappointing earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s expansion strategies will likely further boost its top-line growth. Moreover, committment to boost revenues by diversifying non-mortgage product offerings and steady capital-deployment activities remain commendable. However, the company has been witnessing escalating expenses on enhancement of products and advertising-related costs, which restricts the company’s bottom-line expansion. Further, its mortgage-related product revenues are affected by lower supplies of homes. Stretched valuation also remain a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on TREE. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Compass Point upgraded Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lendingtree has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.83.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. Lendingtree has a one year low of $281.01 and a one year high of $434.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.95 and its 200 day moving average is $320.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.10, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,562,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

