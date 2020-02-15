Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

MEI Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 333,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,460. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold purchased 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 511.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 3,053,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,849,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 344,986 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

