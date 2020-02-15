Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TCG BDC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.75 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TCG BDC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,700. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TCG BDC by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 40,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

