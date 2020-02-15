Zacks: Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.27) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mustang Bio an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 937,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 293.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,213,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. 26.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

