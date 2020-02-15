Zebi (ZCO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81.00

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Koinex, OKEx and DDEX. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Koinex, LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

