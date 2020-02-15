Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $238.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.