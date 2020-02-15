Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.109-1.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.77. 921,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.73.
Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.
In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
About Zebra Technologies
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.
