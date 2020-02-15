Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.90-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.109-1.141 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.77. 921,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,715. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $166.15 and a 1-year high of $260.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.63.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,332. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

