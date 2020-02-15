Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Zebra Technologies worth $22,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares in the company, valued at $64,980,507.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.73. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $166.15 and a twelve month high of $260.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day moving average of $227.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

