ZelCash Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.01276969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00224354 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002507 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005075 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

