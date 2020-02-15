ZHONGCHAO Plans $15 Million IPO for February 19th (ZCMD)

ZHONGCHAO (ZCMD) is planning to raise $15 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, February 19th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 3,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$4.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, ZHONGCHAO generated $14.6 million in revenue and $3.9 million in net income.

Network 1 Financial Securities served as the underwriter for the IPO.

ZHONGCHAO provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a provider of healthcare information, education, and training services to healthcare professionals and the public in China. We offer a wide range of online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, consisting primarily of clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content to healthcare professionals as well as the public. “.

ZHONGCHAO was founded in 2012 and has 90 employees. The company is located at Nanxi Creative Center, Suite 218, 841 Yan’An Middle Road, Jing’An District, Shanghai, China 200040 and can be reached via phone at 021-32205987 or on the web at http://www.mdmooc.org/.

