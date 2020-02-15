Zilliqa 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.68 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $95.67 million and approximately $27.68 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Coinhub, Kucoin and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.76 or 0.03441182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00257262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00157639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,195,276,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,809,015 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, BitForex, Hotbit, BitMart, OTCBTC, Kyber Network, FCoin, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, UEX, Bitbns, Zebpay, Upbit, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Coinhub, DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Coinone, Koinex, Gate.io, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Korbit, AirSwap, DragonEX, IDEX, GOPAX, BiteBTC and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

