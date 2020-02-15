ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $61,251.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,415.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 195,278 shares in the company, valued at $888,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 208,068 shares of company stock worth $991,405 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 250,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.