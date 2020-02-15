Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 189.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,121,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

