Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.90-4.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,292. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. Zoetis has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 71.09%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

