Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.73, 3,627,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 1,031,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,537,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

