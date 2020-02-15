Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.73, 3,627,200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 252% from the average session volume of 1,031,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZGNX. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth $66,000.
Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)
Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
