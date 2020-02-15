Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.96

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 848016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $34,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,478 shares in the company, valued at $838,974.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,198,991 shares of company stock worth $7,804,995. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after buying an additional 22,697,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,488,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,428,000 after buying an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zynga by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,224,000 after buying an additional 303,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after buying an additional 206,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

