$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. Front Yard Residential reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

RESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.31. 149,271 shares of the company were exchanged. Front Yard Residential has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Front Yard Residential in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Front Yard Residential by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Front Yard Residential (RESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.