$0.04 EPS Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. Digital Turbine reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million.

A number of research firms have commented on APPS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $608.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.57.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

