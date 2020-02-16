-$0.07 EPS Expected for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Mobileiron reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MOBL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $90,559.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,746.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,991 shares of company stock valued at $463,759. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Mobileiron by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 655,845 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,943,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mobileiron by 2,164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 516,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mobileiron by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,160,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 429,011 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOBL stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 1,798,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Mobileiron has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $7.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.