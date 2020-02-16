$0.08 EPS Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of CDLX traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.16. 437,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,968. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -68.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.63. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $88,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 597,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,943,861 in the last three months. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.