$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Immersion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMMR. ValuEngine upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immersion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,348 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. Immersion has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Immersion by 979.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

