$0.09 EPS Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Global.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.33. 1,667,263 shares of the stock traded hands. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $28.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,664 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $31,849,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 839,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,498,000 after acquiring an additional 732,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

