-$0.10 EPS Expected for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings. EMCORE posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on EMKR. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.70 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMKR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.36. 96,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,203. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.