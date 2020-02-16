-$0.13 EPS Expected for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Plantronics reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Plantronics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,593 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $53.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 1,885.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.