-$0.14 EPS Expected for Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,647 shares. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

