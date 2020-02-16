$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Crossamerica Partners reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Crossamerica Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAPL shares. ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crossamerica Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE CAPL opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Crossamerica Partners has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $139,466,620.53. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 5,433.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 165,707 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 46,106 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crossamerica Partners by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

