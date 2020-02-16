$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,178,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,633,000 after purchasing an additional 443,462 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 441,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,360,000 after acquiring an additional 356,976 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 976.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 254,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.01. 766,625 shares of the stock were exchanged. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

