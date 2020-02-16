$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diversified Healthcare Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 998,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 63,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after buying an additional 2,467,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

