$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.34. ABM Industries also reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABM. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 45.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,489,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.87. 199,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $42.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.