$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.51.

In other Core Laboratories news, COO Lawrence Bruno purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at $306,733.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLB stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $33.75. 487,483 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.84. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

