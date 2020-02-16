-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Covia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Covia reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covia will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Covia.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Covia presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Covia by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covia by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covia during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Covia during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Covia stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 160,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

