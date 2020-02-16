-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 170%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40).

NLTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 119,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $999,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 3,017,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $162,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLTX traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 312,790 shares. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.