-$0.55 EPS Expected for Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eidos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.58). Eidos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eidos Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $828,750.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,771,150. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

