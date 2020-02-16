$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 80,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,224. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 279,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 212,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.