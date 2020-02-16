$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.95. Virtusa posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 181,435 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.81. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $1,415,798. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

